James Corden Celebrates Trump’s ‘One Day Extra’ ‘Les Misérables’ Spoof

January 20, 2021
2 Min Read

James Corden celebrated Trump’s final day in workplace with a parody of “Les Misérables” quantity “One Day Extra,” that includes a slew of Broadway stars.

Within the video, which aired throughout Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Present,” Corden arrives at work in temper as a consequence of President-elect Joe Biden’s impending inauguration. After seeing Trump seem on a TV display screen, Corden breaks out into music: “Sooner or later extra/ The ultimate day of Trump as President/ The White Home has a model new resident/ It’s been 4 years of infinite crimes/ However now he’s lastly out of time.”

Because the music escalates, previous and current forged members of “Les Misérables” be part of the fray, together with Patti LuPone, Matt Lucas, Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe and Shuler Hensley.

Collectively, the troupe sings: “No extra days of indignant Tweets (‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)/ Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago (Do they even need him there?)/ Biden higher change the sheets (Perhaps throw away the mattress)/ Will you modify the locks with me?”

LuPone and Lucas are available in about midway by way of, dressed as Trump supporters and singing a duet with lyrics resembling, “We received’t put on a masks/ That’s our given proper/ At your Dealer Joe’s/ We’ll begin a viral combat/ Don’t you’re taking our weapons/ We shield the peace/ When you name us Karens/ We’ll simply name police.”

The video ends with a Trump speech taking part in, and Corden merely turning his myriad of televisions off. Watch the total parody under.

