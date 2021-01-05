James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Resume Remote Tapings Amid COVID Spike

Late night time is returning house.

James Corden’s “The Late Late Present” on CBS and Jimmy Kimmel’s “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” on ABC are again to filming their nightly reveals remotely amid the surging COVID-19 numbers in Los Angeles County.

“With Los Angeles again on lockdown, we’re as soon as once more taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden’s storage till it’s secure to return to our studio,” introduced “The Late Late Present” Twitter account.

Whereas Corden is establishing store in his storage, Kimmel’s late-night discuss present can be filming remotely from his house — as a substitute of his traditional digs on the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. — for the primary two weeks of the yr, a supply aware of the matter tells Selection.

Most main studios have prolonged their vacation manufacturing hiatus because the variety of new COVID-19 circumstances nears or exceeds 10,000 each day in Los Angeles County and ICU capability and hospital mattress availability stay at worryingly low ranges. Greater than two dozen TV collection primarily based in Southern California — from CBS TV Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Common TV, Sony Photos Tv and Walt Disney’s twentieth Tv and ABC Signature — are at the moment slated to get again into gear in mid-January, although a seamless surge might alter these plans down the highway.

And on Sunday night, SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Coverage Committee — which collectively signify actors, producers and industrial companies — issued a joint assertion recommending a short lived halt to manufacturing till most hospital beds change into out there.

“Southern California hospitals are going through a disaster the likes of which we’ve got by no means seen earlier than,” mentioned SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris within the assertion. “Sufferers are dying in ambulances ready for remedy as a result of hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed. This isn’t a secure atmosphere for in-person manufacturing proper now.”