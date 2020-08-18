James Corden’s Cinderella movie musical resumes filming near London after COVID shutdown

A extremely stylised musical model of the Cinderella story, produced by James Corden and directed by Pitch Excellent creator Kay Cannon, has resumed filming outdoors London after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Cinderella will star US-Cuban pop sensation Camila Cabello within the lead position and she or he’s additionally writing a lot of the music for the movie, for which Corden wrote the story. Cabello, 23, has had enormous hits within the US with Havana and Señorita and her debut album topped the Billboard charts.

In line with Deadline, Cinderella has resumed “low-level” filming underneath strict COVID-19 protocols outdoors London and would proceed till the tip of September.

The protection procedures embody widespread testing earlier than and through filming, in addition to security coaching seminars, social distancing, contact tracing and thorough day by day disinfection.

As a measure of how strict the manufacturing has been in regards to the resumption, there would not be standard buffet-style catering for forged and crew: the meals comes all wrapped up and in packing containers.

The forged contains Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, London actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pose star Billy Porter as a “genderless” Fairy Godmother, Idina Menzel because the Stepmother and Pierce Brosnan who, together with the crew, have been staying individually in flats.

It has been reported that Corden, Romesh Ranganathan and John Mullaney will co-star the mice-turned-footmen. Additionally listed within the forged is rap star Missy Elliott, because the City Crier.

Cinderella initially began manufacturing in February however was shut down together with all the business in late March. Rehearsals for Cinderella had been already reportedly underway, with manufacturing crew and actors carrying masks, earlier than filming resumed this week.

Cinderella joins different productions which have additionally recommenced around the globe, together with the Avatar sequels in New Zealand, Marvel’s Shang-Chi in Australia and Jurassic World: Dominion at Pinewood Studios outdoors London.

A Sony manufacturing, Cinderella is scheduled for launch on fifth February, 2021.

