James Gunn Breaks Silence On Calls For Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut

DC followers have received the battle relating to the Snyder Cut, however they might now be dealing with a brand new one. With the announcement that Zack Snyder’s authentic imaginative and prescient for Justice League is coming to HBO Max, followers are actually questioning if the identical will be completed for David Ayer’s authentic reduce of Suicide Squad. Whereas Warner Bros. has but to talk to the potential of it really occurring, Ayer seems to be all for it. Now, his Suicide Squad successor, James Gunn, has shared his ideas on a attainable launch for the director’s reduce.