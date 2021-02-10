James Gunn can’t stand comic book characters dying and coming back

James Gunn he has spoken out about what unnerves him about comic book stories. Director of The Suicide Squad, previously dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy, has spoken about his plot tastes, and has said that He is unnerved by the idea that characters can die and then reappear. He did it through a tweet, in which he said that he downplayed the fact of living or dying:

Lack of stakes in comics has really hurt comics for me. I hate the constant killing and bringing back of characters no matter what the format. The engine of storytelling is that life and death matter. https://t.co/JZuMkHK3UT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

Translation:

The absence of risk in the comics is something that has hurt them for me. I hate that killing and reviving characters in any way. The engine of the stories is that life and death matter.

As you can see, the director is running very much against something that, in fact, he has been part of in the cinema. It is true that it is a constant in the UCM, but also in any other “universe” of comics, starting with DC (of which he is now a part, as he is the director of The Suicide Squad).

Source: Comicbook