Entertainment

James Gunn can’t stand comic book characters dying and coming back

February 10, 2021
2 Min Read

James Gunn he has spoken out about what unnerves him about comic book stories. Director of The Suicide Squad, previously dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy, has spoken about his plot tastes, and has said that He is unnerved by the idea that characters can die and then reappear. He did it through a tweet, in which he said that he downplayed the fact of living or dying:

Translation:

The absence of risk in the comics is something that has hurt them for me. I hate that killing and reviving characters in any way. The engine of the stories is that life and death matter.

As you can see, the director is running very much against something that, in fact, he has been part of in the cinema. It is true that it is a constant in the UCM, but also in any other “universe” of comics, starting with DC (of which he is now a part, as he is the director of The Suicide Squad).

Source: Comicbook

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.