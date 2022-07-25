James Gunn comes to a decision to not display the primary trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because of his dissatisfaction with the virtual results

Director James Gunn has determined to not liberate the primary trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, at the present time, as a result of now not absolutely glad with visible results.

The primary legit take a look at Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premiered on the Comedian-Con 2022 from San Diego, however used to be screened completely for Corridor H attendees and didn’t seem at the Web afterwards. A number of lovers took to social media to percentage their sadness at his conspicuous absence, to which Gunn replied and defined that he felt he wasn’t fairly able to be observed by way of the general public..

I want you’ll want to have too. But it surely’s now not simply Surprise, it’s additionally me. Even supposing I really like the teaser some VFX aren’t the place I’d need them to be for repeated perspectives & shut inspection – take into accout we didn’t wrap way back – so that you’ll have to attend only a beat! Sorry! https://t.co/NAz0gIedo8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

Gunn defined that whilst he in my opinion loves the trailer, he has determined to carry it again for “a time” why the visible results want some tweaking sooner than most of the people sees it “many times and inspected it intently”. He has additionally reminded lovers that filming did not end till Would possibly, in order that they nonetheless there’s numerous post-production paintings to do.

However, Surprise introduced Corridor H attendees a sneak peek of what is to return within the 3rd and ultimate bankruptcy of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Some primary adjustments to the cosmic workforce had been proven, together with Maria Bakalova’s debut as Cosmo the distance canine. The trailer additionally printed Gamora main a piece of the Ravagersalong side flashes of Groot and Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can be a part of Section 5 of the MCUand its premiere is scheduled for Would possibly 5, 2023. The trailer used to be proven all over the scoop deluge at SDCC, the place we realized heaps of Surprise plans for the top of Section 4, in addition to Stages 5 and sixnow dubbed the Multiverse Saga, along side heaps of different bulletins, trailers, and teasers on the tournament.