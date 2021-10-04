James Gunn confirms his love affair with DC is not over: Peacemaker collection is just the start

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad was once the start of the affection tale between the Warner Bros. DC director. Following the a hit unencumber of the movie via the motley team of villains, each Gunn and Warner Bros made it transparent that they sought after to paintings in combination once more after the premiere of the Peacemaker collection, starring John Cena. Now we all know that they’re greater than phrases: James Gunn is creating every other venture for DC.

But even so doing Peacemaker para HBO Max, a platform that may arrive in Spain quickly, James Gunn is creating every other venture for DC. On the similar time, it’s a must to paintings on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Surprise. This has took place in social networks: “Sure, I’m creating every other DC venture but even so Peacemaker“, spoke back the director in a debate between two customers on Twitter.

Sure, I am creating every other DC venture but even so Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

Gunn has time and again discussed that would really like to paintings with Margot Robbie once more on a Harley Quinn venture. Alternatively, Robbie up to now stated that she sought after to provide the nature a spoil as a result of she was once exhausted. It’s imaginable that Gunn’s hobby may make him reconsider this spoil.

However, Gunn is also having a look to do spin-offs with different characters from The Suicide Squad, comparable to Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. It’s possible you’ll also be rethinking doing one thing with Superman as a villain, one thing that may in spite of everything attach The Suicide Squad with the DC Cinematic Universe and that may practice the concept that emerged for the unique movie.

We remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not unencumber till 2023, so it can be a very long time ahead of we see this new venture introduced. Within the intervening time, we’ve got The Suicide Squad launched and the Peacemaker collection at the manner.