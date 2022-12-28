James Gunn denies the latest rumors about the Green Lantern series and its future on HBO Max

The new director of DC, James Gunn, has come to the fore to deny the latest rumors of cancellation of the Green Lantern series.

As Heroic Hollywood points out, James Gunn, director of DC along with Peter Safran, has broken his silence and has decided to go to his account of Twitter for deny one of the latest rumors related to the Green Lantern series. This rumor claimed that the HBO Max series had been canceled as a result of the changes that DC is undergoing.

Gunn has simply written a resounding “False” on his account.

Fake. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 26, 2022

That the Green Lantern series is still on is good news for the most fans, but at this it still has a long way to go to fully come true. Series creator and writer Seth Grahame-Smith has left his role, and actors Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine are no longer attached to the project. At the moment, the Green Lantern series is just a script with no planned date.

This question is not hopeless, since there are many DC projects that continue to have their future up in the air. Although James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced that they have more than ready their plan for DC, few details have been revealed, apart from the fact that we will have a younger version of Superman sin Henry Cavill.

While that plan for the future of DC is announced, the new directors have to face a fair amount of criticism from some fans. The actor who gives life to Shazam, Zachary Levy, has decided to use his social networks to show his support for the new DC directors, although he himself claims not to know what future awaits him in the studio.