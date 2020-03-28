James Gunn Is Using Toilet Paper With A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star’s Face On During COVID-19 Isolation

The director is unquestionably not alone in his present predicament, since there was a nationwide run on paper merchandise like rest room paper within the lead-up to a push for social distancing. He at the least appears to be taking his personal scarcity in stride. On March 25, he shared an image of his rest room paper dispenser on his Twitter account. Slightly than having your common, run-of-the-mill rest room paper roll connected to it, although, his at present has Michael Rooker’s face on it. The image, which seemingly covers each sheet of the roll, exhibits the Guardians of the Galaxy actor posing with a pair of sun shades.