James Gunn Just Shut Down A Cute Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor

Once we final left off with Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he’d hitched a experience to elements unknown with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and there was clearly some confusion between him and Star-Lord over who was accountable for the group. One would think about that they’ll have determined who’s the correct chief of the Guardians by the point Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives, but when any of you have been questioning if the place can be determined by a dance-off, director and author James Gunn has formally taken that off the desk.