James Gunn marks end of The Suicide Squad shoot with heartfelt message

The sequel/quasi-reboot of Suicide Squad has completed filming, in response to an emotional Instagram put up from director James Gunn.

The filmmaker – most well-known for helming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films – shared a snap of the film’s solid and crew, and opened up concerning the difficulties surrounding the shoot.

“My father died two weeks earlier than we began filming and my canine died two weeks earlier than the end,” Gunn wrote.

“It was a tough, arduous time in my life and but essentially the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a film. The professionalism, expertise, compassion and kindness of this solid and crew impressed me on daily basis.

“Because of everybody concerned on this movie, in each stage of growth, in each division – I’m grateful from the underside of my coronary heart for you all. You might be why I make films.”

Gunn first signed as much as The Suicide Squad after he was fired from directing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This was as a result of discovery of previous tweets making jokes about paedophilia and rape.

Following the firing, Guardians of the Galaxy solid members – together with Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista – posted a letter to their very own social media accounts saying they had been absolutely behind the director, with actor Chris Pratt including he would “personally like to see” Gunn return.

Gunn was subsequently re-hired on Guardians Three and work will begin on the movie after the director has accomplished The Suicide Squad.

Following loosely on from 2016’s critically-panned Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad will see stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Peter Capaldi becoming a member of returning solid Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.

The Suicide Squad can be launched on sixth August 2021