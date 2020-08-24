James Gunn promises a “bloodbath” of characters in The Suicide Squad

It’s honest to say that James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad reboot is a bit of a departure from the earlier 2016 movie, with a wholly new 1970s type and reams of new characters becoming a member of the likes of Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtenay.

Among the many C-list DC villains becoming a member of the roster of Job Pressure X (AKA the titular Suicide Squad) are Bloodsport, Mongal, Ratcatcher 2, Peace-Maker, Weasel, Blackguard, Savant, Javelin, Tok, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Thinker and Sul Soria (who could also be a new character) – but when that line-up sounds a little unwieldy, don’t fear.

Based on James Gunn, they received’t all be sticking round for very lengthy.

“#DCFanDome is over, however #TheSuicideSquad lives on,” he tweeted.

“Not less than till a good quantity of them get massacred in August 2021.”

#DCFanDome is over, however #TheSuicideSquad lives on… at the least till a good quantity of them get massacred in August 2021. I can not inform you guys how moved & grateful I’m by all of your assist & compliments yesterday. Thanks!???????? pic.twitter.com/iuw03UBAn8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020

In different phrases, it appears like a good quantity of these imprisoned villains – who in the world of the unique comedian guide and movie are despatched on missions after being implanted with miniature bombs that may explode in the event that they disobey orders – might be cleared from the board all through the movie, some early on.

In some methods, this isn’t a shock – even in the primary Suicide Squad movie, Adam Seaside’s Slipknot was killed early in their first mission – however already our minds are racing about precisely who might be first on the chopping block.

Will Peter Capaldi’s first large post-Physician Who position be extra brief than candy? Is Nathan Fillion’s half right here little greater than a glorified cameo? Will the movie shock us by offing a large title like Robbie or Courtenay? Or, if we’re being sincere with ourselves, is it extra seemingly that the man with Javelin-themed superpowers received’t final too lengthy?

And who is aware of? When the movie is definitely launched, maybe followers can create their very own bingo-style playing cards full with characters to cross off and purpose for a full home of lifeless baddies. Really, the type of interactive viewing expertise that the superhero medium has been crying out for all these years.

No matter occurs although, one factor’s for positive: subsequent yr, the Suicide Squad will really reside as much as their title. And if that meant Capaldi had a good enjoyable film shoot with solely a day or two on set, properly, we’re keen to forgive it.

