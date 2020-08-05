James Gunn Refutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Delay Rumors

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever increasing place, though it is presently in a singular place. Section 4 was alleged to kick off with Black Widow again in Might, however the film was pushed again amid international well being issues. There are a ton of extremely anticipated initiatives coming down the pipeline, particularly James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And now the filmmaker has shut down a rumor about the threequel’s attainable delay.
The third Guardians of the Galaxy film might have helped opened up Section 4, earlier than James Gunn was (quickly) fired from the franchise. The extremely anticipated threequel is presently anticipated to reach in theaters someday in Section 5, though rumors lately swirled round the web about the film being delayed once more. Now Gunn has addressed these reviews straight, saying:
Nicely, that appears fairly reduce and dry. James Gunn is all the time pleased to make clear rumors about his two extremely anticipated comedian e book motion pictures. Followers cannot await each The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to reach in theaters, and in consequence numerous theories and rumors have circulated round the web. However this explicit one has been put to mattress by the director himself.
James Gunn addressed reviews about Guardians 3‘s delay over on his private Twitter account. Gunn often makes use of social media to straight talk with followers, and shut down rumors alongside the means. Whereas the filmmaker is presently in submit manufacturing for his DC debut The Suicide Squad, he is nonetheless taken the time to make clear rumors about his return to the MCU.
Marvel followers can re-watch the Guardians of the Galaxy’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You should utilize this hyperlink to join the streaming service.
Regardless of rumors to the opposite, evidently James Gunn’s plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have not modified a lot in the previous 12 months and alter. So whereas numerous initiatives have been delayed amid international well being issues, Gunn’s cosmic franchise hasn’t been affected. That is probably as a result of there’s nonetheless a while earlier than manufacturing even begins, as Gunn continues to work on his first DC film.
Whereas it will be just a few years earlier than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lastly arrives in theaters, anticipation for the threequel remains to be at a fever pitch. The franchise and characters have turn out to be fan favorites inside the MCU, so the viewers is eagerly anticipating the subsequent chapter. And narratively, there are a ton of threads to James Gunn to drag from.
The Guardians had been hit laborious by Thanos’ assault in Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Endgame. The Snap dusted Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot. In the meantime, Gamora was murdered by her father so he might procure the Soul Stone. There is a ton of trauma to unpack there, in addition to the new relationship that Nebula and Rocket share. And with 2014 Gamora someplace in the MCU following the last battle in Endgame, the Guardians must discover their teammate and try to persuade her to re-join her chosen household.
The subsequent installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November sixth. In the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent film expertise.
Add Comment