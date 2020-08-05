James Gunn Refutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Delay Rumors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever increasing place, though it is presently in a singular place. Section 4 was alleged to kick off with Black Widow again in Might, however the film was pushed again amid international well being issues. There are a ton of extremely anticipated initiatives coming down the pipeline, particularly James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And now the filmmaker has shut down a rumor about the threequel’s attainable delay.