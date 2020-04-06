James Gunn Reveals Guardians Of The Galaxy Star He Had To ‘Fight For’ During Casting

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a large franchise, and there are a couple of properties that stand out as fan favorites. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which made the unknown characters family names. Gunn assembled a killer solid to make up that titular workforce of Marvel heroes, nevertheless it seems that he needed to struggle for one actor particularly to be thought of.