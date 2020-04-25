James Gunn Reveals Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’s Easter Egg Location

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a large place full of tons of colourful characters. However some franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief amongst them being James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures. The Guardians motion pictures have a novel tone and motley crew of characters, and is often full of some hidden easter eggs for Gunn’s enjoyment. And now the filmmaker has revealed a location of a number of easter eggs throughout the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.