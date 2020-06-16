James Gunn Reveals Hilarious Story Behind The Suicide Squad’s Title

James Gunn was in a position to make his technique to the DCEU when the author/director was briefly fired from Marvel and his gig helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The visionary filmmaker was in a position to choose any DC property he needed to make into a movie, and went with The Suicide Squad due to his love for the group within the comics. Gunn was not too long ago requested if the film’s identify has the potential to be modified sooner or later, which he responded to by sharing a tidbit of insider info. As he put it,