James Gunn says there’s “no cause” for Suicide Squad to be delayed

Director James Gunn has mentioned that his upcoming Suicide Squad sequel shouldn’t be delayed by the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The movie sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, alongside a staff of fellow supervillains, as they tackle one other harmful mission.

The Suicide Squad wrapped filming in late February and is slated for launch on sixth August 2021, by which period it’s hoped that the present disaster will be beneath management.

Gunn is presently enhancing the film collectively from residence and mentioned that there was “no cause” to assume that it might be delayed, as a number of different main blockbusters have been.

Proper now there’s no cause for #TheSuicideSquad launch date to transfer. We’re on or forward of schedule. We had been extraordinarily lucky to wrap taking pictures & arrange enhancing from our houses (due to a submit manufacturing staff & studio with foresight) earlier than quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

That mentioned, followers shouldn’t get their hopes up for any official photographs or trailers simply but; whereas manufacturing on The Suicide Squad is operating easily, Gunn went on to say that “loads of different elements” have slowed.

It might be that Warner Bros will not be trying to begin selling the movie but as cinemas stay closed and a spotlight is squarely targeted on the pandemic, particularly provided that the discharge date is so distant.

I want we had been however, as you may think, though enhancing #TheSuicideSquad has been fairly clean within the time of quarantine (I’m engaged on the lower proper now), there are loads of different elements slowed – a few of these associated to releasing photographs, trailers, and many others. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Sometimes, preliminary trailers are dropped roughly six months earlier than a film’s scheduled launch date, however earlier DC movies have acquired official on-line teasers properly earlier than that.

The Suicide Squad co-stars Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi, amongst different large names.

Gunn can also be well-known for directing the primary two Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures, and can be returning to helm the third instalment.

He advised a fan on Twitter that plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three are “precisely the identical” as earlier than coronavirus, though notably the movie doesn’t presently have a launch date.

Beforehand, followers had speculated that it might be launched in 2022, however this stays unconfirmed on the time of writing.

Proper now the plans with Vol three are additionally precisely the identical as they had been earlier than coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Marvel Studios lately altered its Section 4 schedule to account for the coronavirus pandemic and introduced a launch date for Captain Marvel 2.