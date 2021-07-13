James Gunn Stocks New Suicide Squad Poster & Tells Why Its Unencumber Date Is Particular To Him

With 4 weeks to move sooner than its premiere, The Suicide Squad You will have reached the tip of your promotion. James Gunn, director of the movie, used his private Twitter to percentage a brand new poster of The Suicide Squad along side the explanation why the premiere date is particular for him.

The brand new poster presentations the silhouettes of the characters from the movie, together with the Harley Quinn de Margot Robbie and the Bloodsport by means of Idris Elba over the top of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, the director of ARGUS and who pulls the strings of the Suicide Squad.

For the ones of you who can’t wait, #TheSuicideSquad is coming to you an afternoon early in the United States – see it at the night of Thursday, August 5 – which additionally occurs to be my birthday. #InSquadWeTrust percent.twitter.com/8Z1SJBqpcU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 9, 2021

Along with sharing the poster, Gunn claimed that this unencumber date is particular for him, as it’s situated at some point after his birthday. The director will flip 55 on August 5.

And what’s going to James Gunn do after The Suicide Squad?

After his temporary stint in DC, Gunn will go back to the Wonder Cinematic Universe to write down and direct. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The sequel might be launched in theaters on Would possibly 5, 2023 and can be the remaining film with the “precise crew“of superheroes of the collection. This newest knowledge has made enthusiasts speculate about what may just occur … And the theories don’t point out too glad endings.

Following a preview on August 5, The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and at HBO Max on August 6. In terms of the Suicide Squad, we remind you that we’ve got already noticed the primary pictures and main points of Peacemaker, the brand new spin-off collection starring John Cena.