James Gunn Teases Harley Quinn’s Arc In The Suicide Squad

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll these days. Following the disappointing efficiency of Justice League, Warner Bros. pivoted away from crossovers and shared storytelling for director-driven blockbusters like Shazam! and Aquaman. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn acquired to be fleshed out in Birds of Prey, and he or she’ll quickly return to theaters with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And in accordance with Gunn himself, he is acquired fairly an arc deliberate for the fan favourite Batman villain.