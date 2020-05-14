James Gunn Teases Progress On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Script

Earlier than Guardians of the Galaxy was a longtime franchise, most individuals thought it was an outlier comedian that may by no means work on the large display screen. It was an enormous danger for Marvel to maneuver ahead with the film, however it was one which paid off huge due to James Gunn not holding again when directing and writing the script. Now that fan favourite franchise is getting a 3rd film, after the Guardians appeared within the final two Avengers films.