James Gunn Teases Progress On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Script

Earlier than Guardians of the Galaxy was a longtime franchise, most individuals thought it was an outlier comedian that may by no means work on the large display screen. It was an enormous danger for Marvel to maneuver ahead with the film, however it was one which paid off huge due to James Gunn not holding again when directing and writing the script. Now that fan favourite franchise is getting a 3rd film, after the Guardians appeared within the final two Avengers films.
Proper now, we’ve largely been stored at midnight on the standing of the undertaking. The film is in pre-production, and it gained’t be a part of Part four of the MCU. The public merely has no thought what the plot will entail, who would possibly cameo. Fortunately, James Gunn went on social media and teased progress on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script. Right here’s what he mentioned:
This tease is difficult to decipher. We’ve recognized since final 12 months that James Gunn had fashioned the film’s script. Karen Gillan claims to have learn mentioned script, calling it the most effective of the trilogy. So, when he says it’s effectively previous the primary draft part, might that imply they’re gearing as much as begin filming? It certain sounds prefer it.
James Gunn has been exhausting at work on the remake of DC’s The Suicide Squad. He wrapped filming on that undertaking earlier this 12 months and entered into post-production. It’s been assumed all of his consideration has been on that film, however he clearly he’s a multi-tasking wizard.
The previous few years have been eventful for James Gunn and the way forward for Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn was briefly fired by Disney because of his controversial historical past on social media. Followers and the forged got here to his protection, with Gunn ultimately reinstated. However he additionally took a gig with The Suicide Squad within the meantime, additional delaying Guardians 3.
That’s how he acquired concerned in The Suicide Squad and the filmmaker largely been targeted on that blockbusters, delaying Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is able to now not be a part of Part four in MCU. He informed followers he’s sorry to disappoint however he’s going to complete The Suicide Squad first.
It is presently unclear when James Gunn will start filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When a fan lately requested if filming for the film would start in January 2022, James Gunn bluntly mentioned no. It appears unlikely that he would wait so lengthy after 2022 to start out filming, so there’s a very good probability filming might occur earlier than that date. We’ll hold you up to date because the story unfolds.
