James Gunn’s Approach To Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad Will Make Comic Fans Very Happy

Paul Dini is a beloved comedian e book animator and author. His work has prolonged to each the web page and display screen, even serving to as a author in Misplaced. Dini is the thoughts that created Harley Quinn for the Batman animated collection, and finally introduced her onto the web page as effectively. In addition to Harley solo comics, he additionally wrote for her in Gotham Metropolis Sirens, a bunch of femme fatales that embrace Poison Ivy and Catwoman. He is labored on the character for many years, so it is thrilling that James Gunn is taking inspiration from the supply for The Suicide Squad.