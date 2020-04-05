James Gunn’s Idea For Scooby-Doo 3 Sounds Wild

As a filmmaker, James Gunn has develop into extensively recognized for producing initiatives which might be a bit extra unconventional or characteristic characters and ideas which might be unfamiliar to mainstream audiences. This consists of his work on movies like Slither and Tremendous in addition to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, who grew to become family names after he dealt with their big-screen debut. But some overlook that Gunn was additionally the scribe behind the 2 live-action Scooby Doo movies of the early 2000s. Whereas the writer-director, by no means bought to make a 3rd installment, he appears to have an thought for it that you just most likely wouldn’t guess.