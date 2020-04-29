James Gunn’s Suicide Squad Research Was Even More Intense Than We Realized

The DC live-action universe has actually hit its stride over the previous few years, with a slew of critically profitable motion pictures following the poor efficiency of Justice League. There are additionally a slew of extremely anticipated blockbusters arriving over the following few years, together with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Moviegoers are wanting to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary will do with a slew of DC villains, particularly given how a lot he loves the comedian guide supply materials. And it seems that Gunn did much more analysis than we realized.