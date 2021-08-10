James Holzhauer Sings Joe Greenback On ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With…

Joe Greenback is the closing Threat! host, and that implies fanatics on Twitter could have a large number of critiques about his efficiency, which isn’t in point of fact anything else new given the best way other folks parse his play-by-play calls each and every time he’s at the mic (a reminder: our Andy Nesbitt as soon as wrote Dollars was once the GOAT).



🎬📺 Unfastened Films and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

One such opinion got here from James Holzhauer, the sports activities gambler in Las Vegas and… some of the largest Threat! champions ever noticed the sport display.

His tweet? It’s a touch of Greenback, and perhaps Holzhauer is pronouncing it mockingly? Right here’s what he needed to say, and we’ll upload some moments from Greenback’s Night time and different feedback:

Jeopardy says whoever hosts complete time has to give up their different task so I’m crossing my hands it’s Joe Greenback

— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) August 9, 2021

He perceived to get the task accomplished smartly, as you’ll be able to see from Ultimate Jeopardy:

Right here he’s with Matt Amodio, who’s now 14 days champion (!!!) in spite of annoy fanatics along with his answer taste.

Matt Amodio in spite of everything will get a possibility to journey with Joe Greenback during the 2016 Cubs vs. Indians International Sequence to speak. percent.twitter.com/PgOqD6IwHE

– Threat! (@Threat) August 9, 2021

OK, I’ll let it slide this time, @dollar, since you have been so rattling excellent web hosting #threat this night…

However subsequent time you higher name it a Cleveland win. https://t.co/EkjjtmG5Nr

— Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) August 9, 2021

It’s Joe Greenback’s first day as visitor host! He’s commemorated to percentage the rostrum with 13-day champion Matt Amodio, who has already gained over $400K! percent.twitter.com/isORDWlUOG

– Threat! (@Threat) August 9, 2021

For my part, I’ve by no means understood the Joe Greenback hatred. I like him.

— Zach Swartz (@zswartz) August 9, 2021

Joe Greenback is the most productive visitor host but on Jeopardy

— Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 10, 2021

Joe Greenback goes to be in point of fact excellent at this https://t.co/81oM71HE28

— Patrick Melbourne (@PatrickMSSports) August 10, 2021

I additionally do not know who Joe Greenback is, however he annoys me as a visitor host.

— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 9, 2021

After I see Joe Greenback host #threat this week percent.twitter.com/IAJVDj6AFJ

— Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) August 9, 2021

Joe Greenback on #Threat

No, son.

Now not for me.@Threat percent.twitter.com/99eDrkrLUq

— Tom (@TommyLovesStuff) August 10, 2021

Join the For The Win publication to get our best tales delivered for your inbox each and every morning

🎬📺 Unfastened Films and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









