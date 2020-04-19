James Marsden Isn’t Above Going Full Cyclops During Chat With Sonic Co-Star

I believe all of us hoped it will turn into what it’s turn into, and we knew it had the facility to with the legacy of the X-Males universe. They’ve been round since 1962, 1963? And so once we first began, it was 40 years of backstory and superfans. So we knew if we do that proper, this may very well be one thing ceaselessly, for a protracted, very long time. I’d hoped, however I didn’t anticipate that they’d nonetheless be making them. I imply, I assumed perhaps they’d make four or 5 of them in its success, however what number of have they made now, 10? So it’s kinda loopy and actually cool.