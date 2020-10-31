James May gives The Grand Tour update ahead of season 4 release

James May has stated issued an update on The Grand Tour, claiming that nothing has been cancelled regardless of a visit to Russia having been placed on maintain.

The presenter stated that plans to shoot an episode in Russia have been nonetheless in place, and that manufacturing would go ahead when restrictions permit.

“I feel it’s pretty well-known that we had an enormous journey to Russia deliberate, that’s on maintain for all the apparent causes,” he instructed RadioTimes.com.

“It’s all been deliberate and we will undoubtedly do it when the restrictions raise so nothing is cancelled, it’s postponed.”

Within the meantime, the main focus is shifting to extra home places, with manufacturing having not too long ago wrapped on an episode shot in Scotland.

And May says that the episode ought to show simply as thrilling for followers as these which can be shot abroad.

“You are inclined to get a sense when you’re doing this stuff and I feel we made an excellent movie in Scotland,” he stated.

“It’s bought some good hijinks in it and it’s an attention-grabbing thought – I don’t need to give an excessive amount of of it away, however I don’t suppose it suffered for not being someplace unique.”

And he added that for a lot of of the present’s abroad followers – akin to these residing in nations akin to Iran or Pakistan – Scotland really would be seen as an unique location.

“I imply Scotland is a tremendous wanting place,” he stated. “And the climate was clearly fairly diabolical however that may be outstanding should you lived someplace within the Center East or the equator as a result of climate that moist is as superb as climate that sizzling! It doesn’t fear me.”

Earlier than new episodes of The Grand Tour, followers will get to say May in a barely totally different function – as a star chef.

His new Amazon Prime present James May: Oh Cook dinner! sees him strive his hand at varied recipes beneath the tutelage of a house economist, and May joked that loved doing a programme with out his Grand Tour co-hosts.

“Effectively let’s be sincere it’s significantly better with out the opposite two in it,” he joked. “I feel they’re simply holding me again!”

