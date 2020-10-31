James May wants Gordon Ramsay’s opinion on Amazon’s Oh Cook

James May is shifting from motoring broadcaster to superstar chef for his new collection Oh Cook – and he says he’d welcome any suggestions from Gordon Ramsay and co.

Requested if he was anticipating any suggestions and pointers from superstar cooks, May stated that he can be very open to listening to what they needed to say concerning the new programme, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on thirteenth November.

“They could not even discover however I’d fairly welcome it,” he informed RadioTimes.com. “I’d be very to see, particularly Gordon Ramsay – I like Gordon rather a lot – I’d be fairly to see what they are saying.”

The collection can be accompanied by a brand new cookery guide, however May says he doesn’t suppose any superstar cooks will likely be quaking of their boots on the prospect of some new competitors.

“I don’t suppose they’re going to really feel threatened by it let’s be sincere,” he stated. “I don’t suppose Nigella Lawson goes to suppose ‘Oh no! James May’s accomplished a cooking guide, what am I going to do!’

“That’s simply not going to occur, I believe I’m going to get a kind of collective cooking group pat on the top and a nicely accomplished for making an attempt.”

The collection sees May cook dinner the whole lot from stir-fries to Victoria Sponges, with some assist alongside the way in which from residence economist Nikki Morgan, which he described as like “having a private seminar or masterclass”.

And he says that he hopes the present will encourage viewers to offer cooking a go, even when they don’t contemplate it their forte.

“ I needed to reveal that if you realize the fundamental methods about methods to fry onions and methods to sauté potatoes you may then begin to apply that to lots of different issues,” he stated.

“So in a way I used to be demonstrating, in all honesty, I don’t actually know what I’m doing past a couple of fundamental abilities however that will likely be sufficient, and I will cook dinner fairly a wide range of stuff.

“So for all these different individuals who can’t be bothered or are too scared to attempt or think about that it’s extremely tough, hopefully, this will likely be just a little spur to having a go.”

James May: Oh Cook arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday thirteenth November. Whilst you’re ready, pre-order Oh Cook: 60 recipes that any fool could make on Amazon, visit our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.