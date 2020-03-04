James McAvoy Bringing ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ to BAM

James McAvoy will make his U.S. stage debut at The Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The “X-Males” star is bringing his Olivier Award nominated efficiency in “Cyrano de Bergerac” to the outer boroughs. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and tailored by Martin Crimp, McAvoy performs the title position, the big-nosed warrior-poet who falls in love with the attractive Roxane and turns into the mentor of certainly one of her suitors.

McAvoy and Lloyd beforehand teamed on a number of exhibits, together with “The Ruling Class” and “Macbeth.” The manufacturing of “Cyrano de Bergerac” earned 5 Olivier Award nominations this week, together with one for greatest revival.

“This manufacturing is a visceral, daring, and wholly thrilling tackle a basic,” BAM Creative Director David Binder stated. “I’m thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look ahead to sharing this certainly one of a form expertise with our audiences.”

The present is one other high-profile engagement for BAM. The theater is at present internet hosting a buzzy revival of “Medea” with Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale and also will current “Lungs,” a West Finish export with Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

McAvoy’s movie credit embrace “It: Chapter 2,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Cut up.” “Cyrano de Bergerac” will play Could 8-31 on the BAM Harvey Theater.