James McAvoy, Claire Foy Star in ‘My Son’ Thriller Remake

James McAvoy and Claire Foy will star in the upcoming English-language remake of the French thriller “My Son.” STXfilms has purchased the worldwide rights to the movie.

McAvoy will painting a person whose solely son goes lacking, resulting in him journey to the city the place his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of solutions. To play a person whose life is clouded by thriller, McAvoy is not going to be given a script or dialogue, so his character will solely pay attention to primary facets of his story, and he should improvise and react to every second because it unfolds. The remainder of the solid and crew will pay attention to the scenes.

The unique movie was launched in 2017 with Christian Carion directing and Guillaume Canet starring in McAvoy’s function an absentee father trying to find his kidnapped son in the mountains of southeast France. Carion has been connected to direct the English-language model, and he directed the unique in the identical improvised means with Canet.

The movie will start manufacturing in early November in Scotland. Producers are Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch Worldwide, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Movies and Marc Butan for Mad River Photos.

STX has closed the rights to distribute the movie in North America, U.Ok., Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia and China. Mad River Worldwide represents the movie’s international rights.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create ‘My Son’ for worldwide audiences,” mentioned Adam Fogelson of STXfilms Movement Image Group. “James might be doing the detective work of the movie in actual time, on digicam, to create actual pressure for this thriller. We wish to help daring and modern storytelling like ‘My Son,’ and Claire couldn’t be a extra spectacular or thrilling selection for this movie, which is for certain to thrill audiences.”

McAvoy’s most up-to-date credit embody “Glass,” “Darkish Phoenix” and “It: Chapter 2,” in addition to starring as Lord Asriel in BBC/HBO’s “His Darkish Supplies.” He’s represented by UTA, United Brokers and Sloane, Provide, Weber & Dern.

Foy obtained a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” She is going to subsequent star reverse Benedict Cumberbatch in the biopic “Louis Wain.” She is represented by UTA and Impartial Expertise Group in the U.Ok.

Carion was nominated for the Academy Award for greatest international language movie for his work on 2006’s “Joyeux Noel,” specializing in the unofficial Christmas Day truce throughout WWI. He’s represented by Yoann de Birague & Associés.