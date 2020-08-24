James McAvoy to Narrate U.Ok. Reality Show ‘The Bridge’

“His Darkish Supplies” star James McAvoy is ready to narrate a brand new actuality competitors present for U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4, during which a gaggle of strangers is tasked with constructing a bridge to attain an island.

“The Bridge” marks one of many first unscripted endeavors for the “Cut up” actor, whose voice work spans characteristic movies equivalent to “Gnomeo & Juliet” and “Watership Down.” McAvoy will narrate all 5 episodes of the present, which sees 12 strangers come collectively within the British countryside to win £100,000 ($131,000).

Nonetheless, the prize lies out of attain on an island 250 meters away from the place the contributors are based mostly, and to attain it, they need to work collectively to construct the bridge in 20 days. If the group efficiently works as a workforce and reaches the money earlier than the deadline, overcoming numerous twists within the course of, every will get a vote on who they suppose is essentially the most deserving of the prize. The winner then faces the selection of splitting the cash or protecting it for themselves.

Primarily based on a format initially created by Banijay Ibera-backed Zeppelin, the present is being produced by Manchester-based Workerbee. It’s at the moment filming within the British countryside, although Channel Four has not advised Selection its actual location.

Commissioned by Channel Four Leisure — one of many division’s first main actuality undertakings in recent times since survival sequence “Eden,” and the primary for brand new head of leisure Phil Harris — the sequence will air later this 12 months.

Harris stated, “The sensible Workerbee have conjured up the entertaining twists, comedy and drama viewers affiliate with basic Channel Four actuality, in opposition to what could be thought of a historically extra factual backdrop.”

Steve Handley, commissioning editor at Channel 4, added: “Filmed within the backdrop of the large open areas of the wonderful U.Ok. countryside that many people have been dreaming of in latest months, this entertaining and totally participating new actuality sequence is sure to begin many conversations about simply how far we’d every go to safe £100Ok.”

Rick Murray, managing director of Workerbee, known as the sequence “an modern and ground-breaking factual leisure format.”

“Pulling collectively a present of this nature and scale within the present surroundings has been no imply feat however we’re raring to go and it’s going to be fascinating to see if this cross part of individuals can work as a workforce even after months of lockdown,” added Murray.

Michelle Chappell, inventive director for Workerbee, stated making the present throughout a world pandemic has been an “unbelievable achievement, however nowhere close to as mind-boggling as constructing a bridge to win £100Ok.”

“The Bridge” was commissioned for Channel Four by Handley and Harris. Government producers embrace Murray, Chappell and Warren Smith.

“The Bridge” made its worldwide debut in Spain in 2017 and aired for 2 seasons on Movistar Plus’s #zero the place it’s recognized domestically as “El Puente.” The format additionally offered to France with industrial broadcaster M6.