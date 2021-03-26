James Murdoch, Kevin Mayer and Bela Bajaria Head APOS Speaker Lineup

James Murdoch, Kevin Mayer and Bela Bajaria are among the many distinguished executives lining as much as communicate on the upcoming APOS convention on Asian media affairs.

The convention is operated by consultancy Media Companions Asia and has for a number of years been held as an in-person occasion in Bali, Indonesia. Coronavirus reshaped final yr’s APOS right into a two-part all-online affair.

For 2021, APOS will include a three-day Asia Pacific-focused convention, working April 20-22, 2021. That will likely be adopted by APOS India, to be held just about on June 22-23, and a broader Asia and Center East digital convention on Sept. 1-3.

Former twenty first Century Fox government, Murdoch is founder and CEO of Lupa Techniques. Mayer, beforehand a senior government at Disney and TikTok, is now chairman of DAZN and co-CEO of Forest Street. Bajaria is VP of world TV at Netflix.

Different confirmed audio system embrace: “Parasite” producer Kwak Sin-ae; Amanda Laing, chief industrial and content material officer at Australia’s Foxtel; Yang Xianghua, president of membership and abroad enterprise at Chinese language streamer iQIYI; Hian Goh, founder and basic companion at Openspace Ventures; Janice Lee, CEO, Viu and MD, PCCW Media Group; Raffaele Annecchino, president & CEO, ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide; Clement Schwebig, head of India, Southeast Asia and Korea for WarnerMedia; and Allen Lau, CEO & co-founder of Wattpad.

“The primary version of APOS 2021 presents distinctive perception into the important thing gamers shaping digital ecosystems throughout Asia’s most dynamic markets and world geographies, measuring the heartbeat of innovation and tempo of funding throughout merchandise and platforms whereas offering a barometer for the industrial well being of media & telecoms,” stated Vivek Couto, government director of Media Companions Asia.

Selection is a media companion of the occasion.