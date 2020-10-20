James Redford Dies: Filmmaker and Son of Robert Redford Was 58

James “Jamie” Redford, a documentary filmmaker, activist and the son of actor Robert Redford, died of most cancers on Oct. 16. He was 58.

His spouse of 32 years, Kyle Redford, introduced his demise on Twitter, writing: “He lived a good looking, impactful life and was liked by many. He might be deeply missed. As his spouse of 32 years, I’m most grateful for the 2 spectacular youngsters we raised collectively. I don’t know what we’d’ve achieved with out them over the previous two years.”

In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, his spouse confirmed that James Redford died from bile-duct most cancers in his liver. He had battled major sclerosing cholangitis, for almost thirty years, receiving two liver transplants in 1993. He turned a tireless advocate for organ transplants, launching the James Redford Institute for Transplant Consciousness and producing “The Kindness of Strangers,” a documentary that highlights the life-changing results organ donors can have on sufferers and their households.

James Redford directed and produced documentaries tackling a spectrum of necessary points, together with the setting and schooling. “The Large Image: Rethinking Dyslexia” was impressed by his son Dylan’s struggles at school, and 2017’s “Taking place: A Clear Vitality Revolution” explored the advantages of clear power.

Past the world of documentaries, he additionally wrote the screenplay for 2001’s “Cowboy Up” starring Kiefer Sutherland and Daryl Hannah and directed “Spin” on Showtime in 2003, that includes Stanley Tucci and Dana Delaney. In 2005, he and his father based The Redford Middle, a non-profit group that produces movies and gives grant cash to environmental filmmakers. He was presently in manufacturing on “The Amy Tan Documentary.”

James Redford is survived by his spouse, Kyle Redford; their two youngsters, Dylan and Lena Redford; his sisters, Amy Redford and Shauna Redford Schlosser; and his dad and mom, Robert Redford and Lola Van Wagenen.