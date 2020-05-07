James Sutton calls for John Paul and Craig episodes on Hollyoaks Favourites

Hollyoaks are raiding the archives to offer followers their day by day repair, regardless of the cleaning soap at present solely exhibiting two new episodes per week because of the pandemic, and James Sutton hopes his character John Paul McQueen’s iconic romance with Craig Dean will probably be revisited within the Hollyoaks Favourites slot.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Sutton revealed his private selection of basic episodes to point out once more. “I’d like to see among the JP and Craig stuff, that will be enjoyable to revisit.

“That was the unique tortured homosexual romance, the primary of it’s type. It was such an excellent storyline an went on for a very long time – the ‘love sq.’ with Hannah Ashworth and Sarah Barnes, the large social gathering the place John Paul informed Craig he liked him, the episode the place Craig was actually vicious to him in entrance of Sarah, it was all tremendous stuff.”

Like all good cleaning soap romances (Robron, Kana, Self-importance, Stendan…) the boys got their very own ship identify by followers – ‘McDean’ – and the story stays one in every of Hollyoaks’ most memorable romances.

Shy, delicate schoolboy John Paul got here out to greatest mate Craig after beginning Hollyoaks Excessive in 2006. JP held a torch for his straight mate regardless of Craig relationship Sarah, however the lads had been destined to be collectively and embarked on a tortuous two-year on/off relationship that explored their sexuality struggles.

Hearts broke in 2007 when Craig left for a brand new life in Dublin, unable to completely come out and decide to John Paul. Fortunately, they had been reunited the next yr and left collectively, as Sutton remembers.

“All of it culminated in our ‘sundown ending’ with them going off collectively! I’d like to see a few of that however admire there may be quite a lot of different stuff individuals would possibly need Hollyoaks Favourites to point out, so I gained’t maintain my breath!”

As groundbreaking and transferring because it was, this will not be the time to say that in any case that, the romance didn’t final and JP returned to Hollyoaks a single man in 2010.

Off display screen they finally reconnected after the trainer’s marriage to Ste Hay resulted in 2017 and lived collectively in Singapore, however Mr McQueen got here dwelling once more in December 2019 after splitting along with his teenage real love as soon as extra. JP is now concerned in a love triangle with previous flame James Nightingale and newcomer PC George Kiss.

Hollyoaks Favourites airs on E4 at 7pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, however with new episodes set to final till the top of July the favored reruns might transfer to 5 nights per week to plug the hole between manufacturing hopefully recommencing within the coming months and the present being again in enterprise on our screens.

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re trying for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.