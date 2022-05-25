James Wan and Jason Momoa have allowed Amber Heard to stay in Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom

Amber Heard was once about to be eradicated from Aquaman and the misplaced kingdom sooner than Jason Momoa and director James Wan fought to stay it.

All the way through the high-profile Johnny Depp libel case, leisure advisor Katherine Arnold (by means of The Wrap) mentioned that Amber Heard was once about to be expelled of the Aquaman sequel because of the unfavorable exposure surrounding the case.

“In February 2021, there was once communicate that Amber’s employment choice, I’ll be a technician, was once now not going to be exercised. Due to this fact, it’s imaginable that they didn’t rent her once moreArnold mentioned.Her control crew fought very onerous, they usually ultimately ended up hiring her, however now not simplest on account of what her control did, but additionally as a result of famous person Jason Momoa and director James Wan dedicated to her.“.

Amber Heard in the past claimed that his position in Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom was once “reduce” after her breakup with Johnny Depp.

In keeping with Arnold, Warner Bros. was once keen to fireplace Heard of the impending sequel to eliminate any unfavorable exposure associated with the continuing case. Alternatively, Warner Bros. boss Walter Hamada mentioned that isn’t the case.

“They did not have a lot chemistry in combinationHamada mentioned, in line with The Hollywood Reporter.It is not unusual in films for 2 results in don’t have any chemistry and cinematic magic and enhancing come in combination to manufacture that chemistry.“.

Hamada claims that this loss of chemistry is what led Warner Bros. to imagine firing Amber Heard.

“In spite of everything, while you watch the film, it kind of feels like they have got nice chemistry.“he defined.”However I do know that over the process post-production, it took a large number of effort to get there. On occasion you simply put the characters in combination at the display and it really works. It is like what makes a film famous person a film famous person. You comprehend it while you see it. The chemistry wasn’t there… This one was once made harder via the loss of chemistry between the 2“.

When requested without delay if the position of Heard were “diminished“, Hamada showed no.

He defined that the impending sequel was once at all times conceived as a “good friend comedy” between Aquaman and his stepbrother, King Orm, performed via Patrick Wilson. And so it’s been “from the early phases of construction“.

Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom stars Jason Momoa as DC’s underwater superhero along Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren and Jani Zhao. James Wan is directing the movie from a screenplay via David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.