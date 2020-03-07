James Wan Teams With Universal for Monster Movie

Universal Footage is teaming with “Aquaman” director James Wan on a horror/thriller impressed by Universal’s monster legacy.

Particulars of the untitled venture are sparse. Wan is about to provide the venture, and a director has not but been set. Friday’s announcement comes per week after the better-than-expected debut of the Universal’s “The Invisible Man,” a modern-day model of the studios’ 1933 film of the identical identify. Different Universal monster titles of that period embrace Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Wan is producing by way of his Atomic Monster banner, which is in post-production on Wan’s “Malignant,” due out on Aug. 14; “The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It,” starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson and set for launch on Sept. 11; “There’s Somebody Inside Your Home” for Netflix; and “Mortal Kombat,” slated for launch on Jan. 15, 2021. Atomic Monster is in manufacturing on the fourth season of “MacGyver.”

Robbie Thompson is writing the script for the brand new venture. Thompson is a co-executive producer on the upcoming Netflix sequence “Cursed,” the origin story of the Girl of the Lake from the Arthurian legend. He additionally developed the unique pilot “The Limitless Evening” for WGN, and likewise offered a pilot primarily based on Stephen King’s “Firestarter” to TNT with UCP.

Universal had deliberate to create a Monsterverse of related tasks when it launched “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise, in 2017. The movie grossed greater than $400 million worldwide, however manufacturing and advertising and marketing prices hit $350 million, and the studio determined to give attention to inexpensive filmmaker-driven tasks. The studio’s subsequent monster movie, “The Invisible Man,” has grossed $57 million worldwide on a $7 million funds in lower than two weeks.

Wan can be on board for the “Aquaman” sequel. His different directing credit embrace “Noticed,” the primary two “Insidious” motion pictures, the primary two “Conjuring” motion pictures and “Livid 7.”

Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro Worldwide and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Youthful & Mild LLP. Thompson is represented by Artists First Inc. and Sloane, Provide, Weber and Dern.