James Wan to Produce Netflix Supernatural Horror Series ‘Archive 81’

James Wan has discovered his newest horror venture.

The “Noticed” and “Insidious” creator is ready to government produce “Archive 81,” a supernatural horror sequence which has obtained an eight-episode order at Netflix.

Loosely impressed by the discovered footage horror podcast of the identical title, “Archive 81” hails from author, showrunner and government producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys,” “The Vampire Diaries”). The sequence will star Mamoudou Athie, who’s among the many forged for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and “Altered Carbon” alumna Dina Shihabi.

Right here’s the logline for the brand new Netflix present: When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a group of broken videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation right into a harmful cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he turns into satisfied he can save her from the terrifying finish she met 25 years in the past.

“Stranger Issues” and “Limetown” helmer Rebecca Thomas is on board to direct half the season of “Archive 81,” together with the premiere. She may also government produce alongside Wan and Michael Clear through their Atomic Monster banner. Paul Harris Boardman developed the unique script and is on board as an EP. Rob Hackett is a co-executive producer.

“With ‘Archive 81,’ we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror style a brand new twist – whereas protecting a darkish, deeply emotional romance as its core,” mentioned Sonnenshine in a press release. “Alongside the gifted Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary companions Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling journey.”

The unique “Archive 81” podcast was created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, who function co-producers on the Netflix sequence. Boardman is represented by Paradigm, Brillstein Leisure Companions, and Jackoway Austen.