Jamia developed a technique to compete against Corona, which can be a game changer for the country

new Delhi: A smartphone-enabled POC proto-type has been developed at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Without this, without the help of a technical expert, the corona can be detected or not within an hour. The Multi Discipline Center for Advanced Research and Studies (MCRAS) of Jamia Millia Islamia together with other scientists has discovered this RNA extraction free saliva based kit to detect Kovid-19. This technique is named MI-SEHAT (Mobile Integrated Sensitive Estimation and High Specicity Application Testing). It can be used for in-house testing as a point of care (POC) device to detect Kovid-19. Also Read – Some relief in UP: Corona deaths decreased, recovery rate now 87.35%

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “This technology can be a game-changer in the fight against the global pandemic. MI-SEHAT is truly a classic example of smart innovation and a true symbol of a self-reliant India. Being a compatible technology, MI-CHAT will encourage home testing. Kovid will play a very important role in limiting the spread of the disease by identifying 19 patients. ” Also Read – Continuation of death of corona continues in Delhi, number of people who lost their lives crossed 55 hundred

Dr. Mohan C. Joshi, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP and DBA, Welcome Trust India Alliance Fellow), Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP) and Dr. Javed Iqbal, Ramalingaswamy Fellow (DBT), have attended VMMC (Safdarjung Hospital ) Has made this big discovery together with Dr. Rohit Kumar and Dr. Gagan Deep Jhingan, CEO of Valerian Chem Limited. Also Read – Corona-infected Donald Trump’s condition worsens, doctors say – not out of danger

Dr. Mohan C. Joshi of this team said about the new technology, “A smartphone-enabled POC prototype has been developed. Without this, without the help of a technical expert, the corona can be detected or not within an hour. In such a difficult time when it is necessary to detect the virus symptoms in a person at a low price to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 as soon as possible, this saliva-based kit will be very effective for that.

Muhammad Iqbal Azmi and Imam Faizan, PhD students at Jamia MCRC, identified the reference grounds for all experiments in the laboratory, which helped the team develop the prototype. Natural Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, MCRS Director Prof. M Zulfikar, Deputy Director, Dr. SN Kazim and other faculty members also provided valuable help in this research work. The team has applied to the Intellectual Property India Office of the Government of India to get its new technology patented.

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the entire team and said, “Jamia is committed to cutting-edge research and innovation ecosystem.” He appreciated the efforts of university scientists, who are playing their role well in fighting this deadly global epidemic. MCARS Director Prof M Zulfikar said, “MI-CHAT will rapidly expand the screening and services of health-experts in rural areas of India. This is also important, because there is still a lack of quality health services in most of the villages. “