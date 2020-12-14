Jamia students reach to protest against farm bills, farmers refuse to seek support

new Delhi: Today is the 19th day of the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws on the Delhi border. Between the Corona epidemic and the growing cold in Delhi, farmers are still on the Delhi border. Meanwhile, students of Jamia Millia University had arrived to support the farmers against the agricultural laws. Farmers protesting at UP Gate (Ghaziabad-Ghazipur border) refused to take the support of Jamia students. Also Read – Farmers’ hunger strike, headquarters will also be besieged at all the points of Delhi

In this regard, DSP Anshu Jain said that an objection was lodged by the farmers about their involvement in supporting these students, after which the police sent them back. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that the government wants to break the unity of the farmers. Also Read – Kejriwal announces fast, says Amarinder Singh – First, stabbing the back of farmers and doing drama

Tikait said that farmers are now reaching the protest site against agricultural laws. In such a situation, this is going to be a historical hunger strike and a one-day hunger strike will be held from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening. In which siege of all district headquarters will be performed and fasted. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray hit back at BJP, said – Annadars are not fit to be called terrorists