Jamie Confirmed To Make First Comeback Since Joining Warner Music Korea

Jamie will likely be making a comeback subsequent month!

On August 24, a supply from Warner Music Korea said, “Jamie will launch her digital single ‘Numbers’ on September 3. As it’s the first tune to be launched after transferring to our company, she labored arduous for a very long time to organize it. Please give loads of consideration and assist to Jamie’s new begin and comeback.”

This marks Jamie’s first official launch since “Keep Stunning” final August and since showing on Mnet’s “Good Woman.”

Take a look at the primary teaser under!

