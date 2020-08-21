Jamie Dornan Shares Deepfake Acting Opposite Himself In Marie Antoinette, And I Can’t Look Away

Depart a Remark
Whereas there’s nonetheless some controversy surrounding sure features of deepfake tradition, there’s additionally an app for that, and a few celebrities haven’t any drawback superimposing their face onto different characters to ensure that hilarity to ensue. Cue Jamie Dornan, most recognized for Fifty Shades of Gray, however who previous to that performed a notable character in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette means again in 2006. Now, he is been superimposed onto the well-known royal’s face and the outcomes are, bizarre, amusing, and presumably deeply unsettling? Truthfully, you simply want to have a look for your self.
In the event you’ve seen Marie Antoinette, on this deepfake from the Reface App, Jamie Dornan is taking part in each his character, Rely Axel, and Kirsten Dunst’s titular character by means of a few of the film’s greatest moments. We see him within the bathtub and strolling round in fairly 18th century trend, joking within the publish he “all the time knew” his function was a miscast.
Deepfakes usually vary from enjoyable fan fiction to literal porn, and there are many well-known scenes from motion pictures and tv which have develop into deepfake movies lately, so the Marie Antoinette clip isn’t alone there. In Jamie Dornan’s case, he appears to be amused by the entire thing, which inserts in with a few of the different oddball stuff he’s engaged in (like using his children’ bike for funsies or taking part in Tornado) since he joined the social media platform Instagram.
In the meantime, now that I’ve seen his face on Marie Antoinette’s I can’t ever absolutely unsee it. In truth, it’s been principally on loop as I’m writing and it hasn’t gotten any much less bizarre for me. There’s one thing totally weird about this degree of fakeness and I can’t be the one one who’s reacting to it as a result of the factor had been watched on Instagram over 700Ok instances on the time of this writing.
A few of Jamie Dornan’s trade pals had some fairly amusing responses, too, as Fra Charge mentioned, “U have been robbed.” Conor MacNeil was somewhat nearer to my very own thought, which was “that is incomprehensibly distressing.” I want Kirsten Dunst herself had weighed in, however we will’t have all the pieces.
In the meantime, Jamie Dornan’s had some enjoyable with Instagram throughout quarantine, however because the trade will get again to work, the Irish actor has a slew of tasks developing, together with Wild Mountain Thyme, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Carmen. He’s additionally set to seem within the TV sequence Dr. Demise, the place Dornan will play the well-known neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was concerned in so many malpractice lawsuits in Texas he earned the nickname that’s the present’s namesake. We’ll maintain you posted on Mr. Dornan, whether or not it’s about new roles or extra oddball movies reminiscent of this one shifting ahead. Possibly please no on the latter?
