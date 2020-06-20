Jamie Foxx bulks up for Mike Tyson biopic and reveals strict regime and diet

Jamie Foxx has revealed the strict train and diet plan he has to stay to as he prepares to play Mike Tyson within the upcoming biopic.

The actor, 52, has been coaching to play the world heavyweight champion and has stored up his gruelling regime even in lockdown.

Foxx shared what his exercises concerned on an Instagram Dwell with American producer Mark Birnbaum.

Speaking concerning the biopic he mentioned: “What I’m doing proper now could be altering the physique. Now what I do each different day, I do sixty pull ups, we do sixty dips, we do 100 push ups – altering the physique.”

There’s nonetheless a method to go although, as Foxx admitted whereas his high half is now in form he nonetheless has work to do on his backside half to achieve the Tyson physique.

“I ain’t obtained no legs! I ain’t obtained no calves, so we’re going to must get some prosthetics for that – we’re going to be capturing the highest half,” he mentioned.

If you happen to’re questioning what Foxx is aiming for, he’ll begin at 216lbs – that’s 15st 4lbs – when filming lastly kicks off and he’ll proceed to bulk as filming continues.

Foxx additionally shared footage of his new form.

“We are going to balloon to 225 to 230lbs, to seem like 250lbs on display screen,” he mentioned. “We’re on our approach!”

The Mike Tyson biopic has been long-rumoured with Tyson himself speaking concerning the ongoing discussions.

Again in 2013 he talked about Foxx: “Me and Jamie Foxx are in dialogue, and we’re gonna do it.

“Inside a 12 months to 18 months, we’re going to do the Mike Tyson story and he’s going to painting me, and now they’ve this new animation; as a result of you understand Jamie’s just about my age so he can’t painting me however they’ve this new system.”

Tyson is referring to anti-ageing tech seen in The Irishman as Robert De Nero, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci obtained the de-ageing therapy.