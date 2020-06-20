Jamie Foxx Is Getting Ripped For Mike Tyson Film, See The Photos

View this put up on Instagram

The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It’s no secret that I’ve been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for a while… individuals at all times ask me when is it going to occur?… issues have lastly lined up… A couple of months in the past we began the journey… The first however largest activity is to rework the physique… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we’re off to a reasonably good begin… we have now a methods to go however God prepared… yesterday on my good pals @markbirnbaum present. I shared these early pics of the method… like I stated we have now a methods to go… However I’m ready to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!