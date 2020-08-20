Jamie Foxx Responds To The Fans After Project Power Hits #1 On Netflix

Go away a Remark
Project Power, a Netflix Unique starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt a few drug that provides you superpowers for 5 minutes, was launched final Friday, and it’s been sitting excessive on the Netflix rankings. Now, Jamie Foxx has responded to the followers who’ve embraced the movie.
In these unusual instances, it’s change into a brand new spotlight for films to hit Netflix’s coveted #1 spot on the platform’s Prime Ten record. Now that Project Power has reached the top, Jamie Foxx appears ecstatic and is letting the followers learn about it on his social media. Right here’s what he needed to say:
PROJECT POWER is rolling robust! No 1 in 100 nations. Massive due to the followers! If u haven’t seen it. Test it out!!!
It’s superior that Project Power continues to flex its muscle tissue on the Netflix rankings, however it’s not altogether stunning. With Jamie Foxx’s star energy and a profitable science fiction/superhero idea, it’s the form of enjoyable film that loads of folks are likely to flock to.
Critically, Project Power has been met with blended opinions, amongst critics and followers alike. Some referred to as it an unoriginal and cliché film with loads of plot holes, whereas others are extra inclined to simply tune that out and benefit from the trip. CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell thought it was an amazing concept, however didn’t execute it nicely sufficient. Nonetheless, it seems to be like opinions did little to dissuade tons of Netflix subscribers from clicking play.
One of many large attracts to a film like Project Power is the, nicely, powers. It’s enjoyable to get misplaced in a fantasy world the place folks have particular skills. Marvel films have actually proved that again and again. Project Power guarantees that form of a thrill trip, with some attention-grabbing particular results besides.
And but, a very good story additionally has an enormous half to play in bringing folks in and, a minimum of from the trailer, Project Power piqued folks’s curiosity with a intelligent idea and an intriguing story. It is just like Star Wars, to a level, because it follows underdogs going up towards a strong system and attempting to take it down.
Project Power is a few former soldier (Jamie Foxx) who’s in search of his daughter and ultimately finally ends up becoming a member of forces with a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a younger drug vendor of the brand new managed substance generally known as “Power.” They work collectively to place an finish to a strong group promoting the drug.
Might a sequel be coming down the pike? Project Power author Mattson Tomlin stated he hopes they get the chance to make one and thinks there’s a lot extra to discover. With its present recognition, it’s not out of the query a sequel might occur, however nothing has been confirmed as of but. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent.
Add Comment