Jamie Foxx Signs Feature Film Producing Deal With Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx and his producing associate, Datari Turner, have signed an total take care of Sony Pictures Leisure to develop and produce function movies.

The primary challenge in growth that Foxx and Turner are producing for the studio beneath their new deal is an untitled motion thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, which Foxx can also be set to star in.

“Not solely is Jamie Foxx probably the most proficient and adorned actors on the earth, he’s additionally an thought machine,” mentioned Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Movement Image Group. “As an organization now we have been fortunate to work with Jamie in ‘Child Driver’ and ‘Wonderful Spider-Man,’ however his creativity as a producer is his most enjoyable function but. Jamie is wildly inventive, humorous and good, he walks the stroll, he talks the speak and we’re so proud to be on this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We have already got a couple of tasks secretly going and that is solely the start.”

Foxx and Teyonah Parris not too long ago joined John Boyega within the sci-fi thriller “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix and Macro. Foxx received an performing Oscar for “Ray” and was nominated within the supporting class for “Collateral.” He starred within the authorized drama “Simply Mercy” and nabbed the supporting actor trophy on the NAACP Picture Awards earlier this yr.

Foxx is at the moment starring in Netflix’s “Energy Challenge,” and will probably be seen in Pixar’s “Soul” within the function of a passionate music trainer. He’s additionally set to star in Blumhouse’s “Spawn.”

Turner produced the Netflix movie “Uncorked,” earlier this yr starring Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash, and “9 Days,” starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz. Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Leisure and Ziffren Brittenham.