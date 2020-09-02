Jamie Foxx uses real life inspiration for “embarrassing dad” Netflix sitcom

A brand new Netflix sitcom, Dad Cease Embarrassing Me, has apparently been impressed by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx’s relationship together with his daughter.

Foxx, 52, will reportedly star in and govt produce the sequence, whereas his daughter, Corinne (pictured with Foxx), will produce the comedy.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Dad Cease Embarrassing Me can be the primary scripted TV sequence Foxx has been concerned in since The Jamie Foxx Present ended after 5 seasons in 2001. Foxx initially obtained his break in ’90s comedy sketch present In Dwelling Colour.

Dad Cease Embarrassing Me was getting ready to begin manufacturing in February earlier than the coronavirus pandemic led to the TV and movie business shutdown. The unique showrunner Jim Patterson, co-creator of Netflix’s The Ranch, just lately stepped down earlier than Netflix ordered the sequence. He was changed by Bentley Kyle Evans, who labored with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Present .

Evans hinted on the duo’s new collaboration in a latest Instagram put up.

Foxx just lately appeared in one other Netflix manufacturing, Undertaking Energy, the superhero film which began streaming in mid August. He performs the lead position of Artwork, a person who is ready to assume superhero powers for 5 minutes, if he takes a sure tablet. The catch is {that a} attainable facet impact of the medicine is loss of life.

Wanting for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.