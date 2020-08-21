Jamie Foxx’s Best Movie Performances Including Project Energy, Ranked

12. Dean “MF” Jones – Horrible Bosses

For Dean “MF” Jones, the Dean is silent. That’s as a result of the “MF” he goes by in Horrible Bosses is… effectively, it’s what you’d suppose the MF would stand for. Within the position, Mr. Foxx performs a “homicide marketing consultant” who’s not superb at negotiating. He additionally has a number of the greatest strains in your entire film, which is saying loads when you’ve got such a terrific ensemble solid.

Whereas not a significant position within the movie, I’ll at all times keep in mind the story as to how he really bought his moniker. And would you consider that he was initially going to be referred to as “Cocksucker Jones”? I can solely think about the explanation he would have gotten that title, however I’m certain it could have been hilarious, identical to the character himself.