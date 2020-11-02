Jamie-Granet Bederman Elevated to ‘Tonight Present’ Showrunner

Jamie Granet-Bederman, a longtime producer of “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” who has labored with the host for greater than a decade, will take over showrunner duties for the venerable NBC late-night program, the most recent change to the sequence’ high echelon of executives.

Gavin Purcell, who has been main this system on an interim foundation since late final 12 months, will return to engaged on a improvement deal that he has at Common Tv.

In choosing Granet-Bederman, Fallon and “Tonight” are selecting to stick with a present insider, after assembly with challenges when outdoors producers have are available in to lead efforts. NBC in November parted methods with Jim Bell, an NBC Information and NBC Sports activities veteran, who was named to lead this system because it met with rankings challenges in opposition to CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert.” One other “Tonight” govt producer, Josh Lieb, a former Comedy Central producer, left “Tonight” in 2016 after serving to to launch Fallon’s tenure on the present.

Most of TV’s late-night packages stay below the oversight of a secure core of high producers. Stephen Colbert’s “Late Present” has been below the oversight of govt Chris Licht since 2016, and “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” lately named a brand new govt producer after staying below the aegis of Jill Leiderman for almost 15 years.

Granet-Bederman has labored with Fallon for the reason that two started on “Late Evening with Jimmy Fallon.” She beforehand centered on reserving and has step by step expanded her duties. She is going to for a time work with Nedaa Sweiss as co-showrunner. Sweiss beforehand served as head author for “The Tonight Present,” and a author at CBS’ “Late Late Present with James Corden,” and and has sitcoms in improvement at ABC and CBS. She is going to assist Granet-Bederman form the inventive tone of this system earlier than leaving in 2021 to have a tendency to different obligations.

Granet-Bederman has performed a job in serving to “Tonight” navigate by means of a tumultous time for all the nation’s late-night franchises. Fallon gained discover for weeks of “at residence” exhibits that gave viewers a singular view of the host in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Fallon nonetheless talked to friends through videoconferencing software program, however launched audiences to his spouse, Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters, who started to have a larger on-air presence (and, in Juvonen’s case, in manufacturing). “Tonight” was among the many first of the broadcast-network late-night packages to return to in-studio manufacturing, although it continues to show the extra relaxed tone that many of the format has embraced in an period when reside audiences are usually not ready to collect to watch the productions when they’re taped.

““Is that this the brand new regular?” Granet-Bederman requested throughout an interview with Selection in March. “It’s simply, each day, it will get just a little extra regular, I assume.”

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” is govt produced by Lorne Michaels. Gerard Bradford, a longtime Fallon affiliate, stays in his position as one of many present’s high producers.