Jamie Laing pressured by Kelvin Fletcher’s Strictly Come Dancing win

Final 12 months, Jamie Laing needed to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing because of a leg damage.

This 12 months, he’s again and giving the BBC One dancing competitors his all, however the strain is actually on for the Made in Chelsea star…

His alternative, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, managed to swipe the Glitterball after coming in on the final minute and received the competitors along with his professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

And it’s actually been enjoying on Jamie’s thoughts.

Talking to press, together with RadioTimes.com, the fact TV star stated: “His hips have been identical to a snake that went spherical. I believe he has actually put the strain on to do effectively. ”

Regardless of the slight strain from present Strictly champ Kelvin, Jamie is trying ahead to the competitors.

“I additionally assume everybody ought to thank me as a result of I gave Strictly Kelvin! I don’t really feel an excessive amount of strain. I’m actually excited to get going. I believe the competitors goes to be wonderful. I believe everybody has obtained dance strikes and it’s an important line-up,” he stated.

So, like Kelvin, does Jamie assume he has what it takes to win this 12 months?

“So the diplomatic reply is, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t thoughts’ however I actually need to win!” he admitted. “I believe as a lot because it’s an exquisite present to be part of and also you get to bop on a regular basis and study a brand new expertise, I’m very aggressive and I’m positive a variety of the opposite contestants are too, and also you need to win it!”

BBC

Jamie won’t need to discuss too loud about profitable the competitors, particularly round his mom – who he tells us isn’t satisfied he could make it to the very finish of the present.

“She stated, ‘I believe you’ll do effectively, however you’re not going to win it!’” he revealed.

Though profitable is the last word objective for Jamie, after final 12 months’s expertise the place he didn’t even get to carry out within the stay exhibits, the considered being the primary to go dwelling may damage extra.

He defined: “Each single individual in leisure desires to do that present and I believe to be requested again for the second 12 months is much more particular. If I used to be to exit on the primary week, that may fairly upsetting. So hopefully, I final a little bit longer.”

BBC

Jamie is hoping one professional specifically from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals can take him by to the finals.

When requested who he’d prefer to be partnered with, he didn’t hesitate, saying: “Oti is unbelievable. If I obtained given Oti once more this 12 months that may be unbelievable!”

He added: “Actually whoever I get, I really feel sorry for! However whoever I get, I’m simply going to be joyful and grateful I’m on the present.”

In addition to his dance strikes, Jamie’s place within the present depends on him with the ability to keep in tip-top form and never endure one other damage – one thing he’s needed to work on main as much as the present.

Talking of his restoration, he stated: “I don’t take into consideration the accidents in any respect. I’ve accomplished a variety of physio and I’ve labored exhausting so hopefully it’ll be tremendous.”

But when he does get one other damage, count on a swift again door exit, with Jamie including: “If I get injured once more, I simply assume that’ll be embarrassing. I can’t let that occur. Final time, individuals felt sorry for me, this time, they’ll simply be like, ‘What a wimp!’ So hopefully I don’t get injured this 12 months.”

We want you all the very best, Jamie!

The Strictly Come Dancing launch present will air seventeenth October on BBC One. Should you’re searching for one thing to observe tonight, try our TV Information.