Jamie Lee Curtis confirms role in Borderlands movie

It has been officially confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis Joins The Cast Of Upcoming Borderlands Movie that Eli Roth is preparing. The actress, recognized for her long and successful career, will play the character of Tannis in the film, although no more details have been given about the plot or about the importance that this role will have in the story.

Jamie Lee Curtis joins names like Cate Blanchett or Kevin Hart in Borderlands movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is the third name of importance to confirm his presence in the Borderlands film, after confirming that Cate Blanchett will play Lilith and comedian Kevin Hart will do the same as Roland. The script will be written by Craig Mazin, who was recently awarded an Emmy for his work on the HBO series Chernobyl. Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate, spoke these words to Collider after confirming the news:

“Jamie is unique in bringing depth and seriousness to his characters, but they are also always entertaining. He is part of the family after participating in Knives Out and organizing the Lionsgate Live fundraiser last summer to help the movie workers. No we could be more excited to work with her again. “

Tannis and Borderlands

Tannis, the character that Jamie Lee Curtis will play, has a certain importance in the Borderlands franchise. In video games, although it is not a character controllable by the player, it is a relevant piece in the story and its events. Players will remember her for offering various missions in Borderlands 2 (her first appearance) and for returning in Borderlands 3, the latest installment in the series.

Jamie Lee Curtis last appearance was in Rian Johnson’s 2019 film Knives Out, playing the character of Linda Drysdale. Previously he returned to incarnate one of his best-known characters: Laurie Strode, on the return of Halloween in 2018.