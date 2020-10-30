Jamie Lee Curtis Debuts ‘Halloween Kills’ New Trailer

Laurie Strode, the teen-babysitter-turned-avenging-grandmother portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis, is again with a vengeance in “Halloween Kills,” the newest sequel within the slasher franchise.

In a brand new clip launched Thursday, Strode is seen battling Michael Myers as her household is pressured to confront the psychotic and murderous masked serial killer but once more. John Carpenter’s authentic 1978 film launched audiences to Michael Myers, a deadly psychological affected person who wrecks havoc on the fictional city of Haddonfield, Ailing., after escaping from jail on Halloween evening.

“Subsequent Halloween, when the solar units and somebody is alone, he kills,” Strode ominously says over footage of Michael selecting up his notorious white masks.

“Halloween Kills” picks up following the occasions of 2018’s “Halloween,” which noticed Laurie coping with post-traumatic stress dysfunction 40 years after surviving Michael Myers’ authentic homicide spree. “Halloween,” the eleventh film within the franchise, was an enormous field workplace hit in 2018, incomes $255 million globally and solidifying its place because the highest-grossing installment within the collection. The film additionally ranks because the highest-grossing slasher movie, not adjusted for inflation. The franchise has collectively generated $640 million in worldwide ticket gross sales.

David Gordon Inexperienced directed “Halloween Kills,” having beforehand directed “Halloween.” Nick Citadel is returning as Michael Myers, whereas Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers are reprising their roles from earlier franchise entries. Anthony Michael Corridor and Robert Longstreet are becoming a member of the forged.

“Halloween Kills” is slated to launch in theaters Oct. 15, 2021. A direct follow-up, “Halloween Ends,” is scheduled to debut a yr in a while Oct. 14, 2022.